DraftCoin (DFT) Market Cap Reaches $18,201.78

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $18,201.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

