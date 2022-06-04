Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Dr. Reddy's saw healthy growth across its branded markets and global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving its annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

RDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

