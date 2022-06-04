DOGGY Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $770,926.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00904575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00433507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,676,668 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

