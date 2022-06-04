Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.58 billion and $410.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00209227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.