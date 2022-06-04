DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $162,506 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 139.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 189,890 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

