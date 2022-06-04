Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $236.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.03 million and the lowest is $234.35 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $233.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $935.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.18 million to $942.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $969.22 million, with estimates ranging from $945.95 million to $984.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of DIN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.11. 116,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.