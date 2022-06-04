Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

