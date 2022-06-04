Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,373,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,954,251 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.89% of Digital Realty Trust worth $950,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

