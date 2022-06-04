DIGG (DIGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50,127.00

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. DIGG has a market cap of $2.77 million and $50,127.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $5,503.80 or 0.18514951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.01240985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00405582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

