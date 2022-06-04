DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. 1,607,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.53.
In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.