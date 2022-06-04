DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. 1,607,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.53.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.