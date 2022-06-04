Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Shares of DEO opened at $185.10 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

