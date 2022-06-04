DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $214.83

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.83 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 185.20 ($2.34). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 188.20 ($2.38), with a volume of 89,714 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.62) to GBX 325 ($4.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £485.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($51,272.67). Also, insider Loraine Martins acquired 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.18 ($12,649.52).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

