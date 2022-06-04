Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.30 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.30 ($6.77) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.13) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.94 ($7.47).

LHA stock opened at €6.57 ($7.07) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.45. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of €11.25 ($12.10).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

