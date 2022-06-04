Deri Protocol Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $397,109.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 467,668,680 coins and its circulating supply is 163,473,006 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

