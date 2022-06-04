DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.