Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,000 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for about 20.3% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 2.65% of Denbury worth $101,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $6,001,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,786,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $6,534,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $536,000.

NYSE DEN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,005. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

