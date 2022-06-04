Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. 2,695,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.71.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 566.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 144,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

