Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DELL. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of DELL opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

