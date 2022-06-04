Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $11.14.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,559 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

