DeepOnion Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.01 million and $348.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,688,610 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

