DDKoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,438.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $118,006.18 and approximately $2,438.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006389 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021625 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004273 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

