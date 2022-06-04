Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,273,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,107,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,591,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Exscientia stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia plc has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

