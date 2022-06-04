Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.47) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($12.15) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

