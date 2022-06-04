Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 15,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $33,342.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $505,200.00.

On Monday, April 11th, John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $830,160.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $239,490.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00.

MSP opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Datto by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datto by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Datto by 258.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

