Darwinia Network (RING) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.95 Million

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Darwinia Network has a market cap of $3.95 million and $445,999.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,640.77 or 1.00031301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030670 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network Profile

Darwinia Network (RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,153,218,091 coins and its circulating supply is 487,707,438 coins. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

