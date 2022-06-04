Darin Feinstein Sells 1,124,147 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Darin Feinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of Core Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00.

CORZ stock opened at 2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.84. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.64 and a 1-year high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. Analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

