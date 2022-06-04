DAOventures (DVD) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

DAOventures (DVD) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $189,916.03 and $1,487.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

