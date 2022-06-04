DAOstack Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $569,346.82 and $506.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,675.69 or 0.99924528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000976 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

