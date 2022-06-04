Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $277.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $242.00 and a 1 year high of $415.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.02.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 127.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 101.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

