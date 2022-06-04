D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,725 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of AmerisourceBergen worth $52,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

