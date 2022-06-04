D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 488,218 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.45% of Black Knight worth $57,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $219,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,234,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,270,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.