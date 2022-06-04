D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $49,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $252.34 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.