D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347,488 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $50,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

