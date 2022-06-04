Cynosure Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cynosure Management LLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $84.52. 253,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

