CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

CVS opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

