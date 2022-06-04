CV Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,145 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,283,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710,340. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.