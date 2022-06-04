CV Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,080 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

