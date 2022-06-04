CV Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,901 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. NVIDIA comprises about 3.3% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,848,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516,012. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.54. The firm has a market cap of $468 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.