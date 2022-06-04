Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,709. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

