Cushing Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 246,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,293. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

