Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 52,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.6% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

MPC traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. 5,665,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,043. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

