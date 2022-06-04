Cushing Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,908,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,960 shares of company stock worth $27,195,608. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,484. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

