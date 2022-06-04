Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 274,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after purchasing an additional 631,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 5,473,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,121. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

In other Stem news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,120 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

