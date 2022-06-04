Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases 76,100 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 3.6% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 924,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

