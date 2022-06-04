Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases 5,943 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Itron by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,071,000 after buying an additional 48,499 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,598. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

