Cushing Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.32. 601,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

