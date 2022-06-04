Cushing Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.96. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

