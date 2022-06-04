Cushing Asset Management LP Invests $690,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 988.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 543,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 96.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 638,490 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 565,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,968. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $8,876,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,449 shares of company stock worth $48,183,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

