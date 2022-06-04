Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,510 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 2.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

WES traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,835. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

