Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,885 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMT traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $266.73. 7,331,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day moving average is $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
